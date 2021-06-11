iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Stock Position Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 1,258.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,148,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA THD opened at $82.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1-year low of $60.52 and a 1-year high of $83.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.52.

