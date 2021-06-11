iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,237,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369,693 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.81% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $1,758,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,301 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,853 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,587,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.19. 36,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,232. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

