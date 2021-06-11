iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $260.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.44 and a 1 year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

