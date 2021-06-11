iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s Largest Position

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 26.5% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $561,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

IVV stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.89. The stock had a trading volume of 151,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,161. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $425.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $417.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

