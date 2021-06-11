iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,754 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $46,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 190,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after buying an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 53,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,147. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

