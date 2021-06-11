iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 757.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,366 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.3% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.42. The company had a trading volume of 164,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,240. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.18. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

