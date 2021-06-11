iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) is MV Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,997 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 7.0% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 11.76% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $38,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 179,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO remained flat at $$50.28 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,767. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.28.

