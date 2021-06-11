iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $270.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $204.20 and a twelve month high of $270.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.10.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

