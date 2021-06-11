Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.50 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.83.

NASDAQ ITMR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.10. 103,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,275. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.77 million, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

