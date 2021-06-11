Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IVPAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVPAF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,407. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $8.03.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

