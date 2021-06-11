IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Down 3.7%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. 8,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 620,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $568.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.58.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth $7,416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 64.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 37,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 826,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,387 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

