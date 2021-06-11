Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 252 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after acquiring an additional 330,733 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $13,889,000. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 121.7% in the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 213,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 181.8% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 171,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 110,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 224,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after buying an additional 108,674 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $94.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.45.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

