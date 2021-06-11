Jacqueline Scanlan Sells 195 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $10,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jacqueline Scanlan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Jacqueline Scanlan sold 102 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $5,708.94.

HAE stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Haemonetics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 298,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,121,000 after buying an additional 92,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after buying an additional 227,285 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HAE shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

