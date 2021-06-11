Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

JAGX opened at $1.91 on Monday. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 388.26% and a negative return on equity of 263.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

