Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of JWLLF stock opened at $30.11 on Tuesday.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

