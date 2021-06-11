Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$42.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jamieson Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.54.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$35.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.54. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of C$32.08 and a 12-month high of C$46.01.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

