Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($1.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.61). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

DAL has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

NYSE DAL opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,143,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

