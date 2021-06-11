Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GN Store Nord A/S’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for GN Store Nord A/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GN Store Nord A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $12.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GN Store Nord A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $260.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $278.45.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

