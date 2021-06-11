Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kering SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kering in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kering’s FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. AlphaValue cut Kering to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.34. The company has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.501 per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Kering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.11%.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

