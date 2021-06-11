JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $28.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.91.
Several analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. B. Riley increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of JELD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. 398,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,311. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 2.51. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
