JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $28.91 Consensus PT from Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.91.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. B. Riley increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $40,296.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 938,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,573,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,745,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,257,000 after purchasing an additional 817,469 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. 398,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,311. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 2.51. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

