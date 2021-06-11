Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on JIXAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Jiangxi Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered Jiangxi Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jiangxi Copper in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Jiangxi Copper stock remained flat at $$87.60 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 275. Jiangxi Copper has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $110.24.

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

