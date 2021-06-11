Jobchain (JOB) Reaches Market Cap of $6.59 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Jobchain has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $217,336.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00061412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.07 or 0.00834563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00087467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00045596 BTC.

Jobchain Coin Profile

JOB is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,963,558,293 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

