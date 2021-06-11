Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.94.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.90. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

