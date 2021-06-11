Jon Christianson Sells 1,500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $113,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jon Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $97,980.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.32. 92,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 181.12 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.62.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Palomar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 211,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 615.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,627 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

