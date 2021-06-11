JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,841,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 93.59% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $3,148,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.00. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.