JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 4,491,735 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,194,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.40. 27,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,129,042. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38. The company has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Insiders sold a total of 745,337 shares of company stock worth $57,776,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.