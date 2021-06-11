JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 5,087 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,424,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $1,311,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,623,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in CMS Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,291. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

