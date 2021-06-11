JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$11.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.14.

MEG Energy stock opened at C$8.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.27.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. Analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.11744 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

