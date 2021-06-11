JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IDEXY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 90.05 and a beta of 1.23. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

