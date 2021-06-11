JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 259,239 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,137,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259,239 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,124,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,428,000 after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 457,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $381.23. The stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,592. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $258.61 and a 12 month high of $388.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

