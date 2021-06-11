JUIICE (JUI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One JUIICE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUIICE has a market capitalization of $163,161.07 and $197.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUIICE has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00127810 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001965 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.73 or 0.00751458 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

