Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 12,607 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 134.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.22.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $424.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $419.38.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,535,441.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,935 shares of company stock worth $11,130,300 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.