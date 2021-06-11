Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 388,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,932,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,362,000 after buying an additional 593,285 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,360,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,417,000 after acquiring an additional 169,655 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,636 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,112,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,007,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,898,000 after acquiring an additional 399,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $28.03 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.