Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 451,909 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 80.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JD shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

