Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,883 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,997 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $1,460,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $11,301,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $8,743,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $11,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $363,988.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,775.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,167 shares of company stock worth $6,494,590 over the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $46.90 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.24.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

