Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $332,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $175,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,643 shares of company stock worth $1,092,887 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $132.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.71 and a beta of 1.30. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.