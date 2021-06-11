Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Down to $134.42

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.42, but opened at $130.02. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $132.46, with a volume of 578 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KALU. TheStreet downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 509.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.67.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $375,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $175,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,887 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

