Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 426.52%.

Shares of KSPN stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Kaspien has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $66.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Kaspien in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Target, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

