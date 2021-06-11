Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Update

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 2,500.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KAYS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,389. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44. Kaya has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

