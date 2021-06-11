KE (NYSE:BEKE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KE (NYSE:BEKE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.
Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,883,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,678. KE has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.20.
KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KE Company Profile
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
