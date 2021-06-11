Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Kering alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPRUY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 0.85. Kering has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $92.34.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kering (PPRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.