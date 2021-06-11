Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $401,000 Stock Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 821.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

