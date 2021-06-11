Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 10,378 Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $41,382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 561,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,361 shares of company stock worth $2,088,609 in the last three months. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.43. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.