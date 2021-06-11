KeyCorp Raises Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $55.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

WLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of WLL opened at $49.81 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

