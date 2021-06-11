Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 148,430 shares.The stock last traded at $13.03 and had previously closed at $12.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRP shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $788.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 118.68%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 168,262 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.