Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

OTCMKTS KNVKF opened at $37.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.74. Kinnevik has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

About Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

