Knekted (KNT) Market Cap Hits $116,502.29

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 21% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. Knekted has a market capitalization of $116,502.29 and $15.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Knekted coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Knekted alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00057645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00022156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.92 or 0.00761189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00084718 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted (CRYPTO:KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.