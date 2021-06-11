KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.50 million-56.50 million.

KNBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.62.

KNBE stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.80. 96,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,236. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

In related news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

