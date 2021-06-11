Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $115.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.82. The company had a trading volume of 240,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,370. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.88 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

