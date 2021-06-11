Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Metzler Analysts

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €77.00 ($90.59) price target from investment analysts at Metzler in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Metzler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KRN. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Krones presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €81.33 ($95.69).

Krones stock opened at €76.10 ($89.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.29. Krones has a 1 year low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a 1 year high of €79.95 ($94.06). The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.72.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

